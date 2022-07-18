Stones Keeper: King Aurelius Hotfix #1

Small and quick collection of few fixes.
- Fixed crashes in German version
- German localization has been updated
- Fixed bug in Chinese localization for "knight"/"mounted knight"
- The track name does not appear when the music is off
