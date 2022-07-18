 Skip to content

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius update for 18 July 2022

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius Hotfix #1

Build 9143598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small and quick collection of few fixes.

  • Fixed crashes in German version
  • German localization has been updated
  • Fixed bug in Chinese localization for "knight"/"mounted knight"
  • The track name does not appear when the music is off

