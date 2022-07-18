- Stability bugs fixed
- Archive menu: player countries were not correctly translated
- Archives menu, Country tab: selecting a country had a display problem
- Player Card, Rankings: the problem of displaying years has been fixed
- Achievements: some achivements were not corretly translated
Absolute Tennis Manager update for 18 July 2022
ATM Update #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
