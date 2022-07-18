 Skip to content

Absolute Tennis Manager update for 18 July 2022

ATM Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9143546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stability bugs fixed
  • Archive menu: player countries were not correctly translated
  • Archives menu, Country tab: selecting a country had a display problem
  • Player Card, Rankings: the problem of displaying years has been fixed
  • Achievements: some achivements were not corretly translated

