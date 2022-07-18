Minor update

Howdy Scientists!
I just made an update to fix some issues :
- better support of various resolutions : the game should now be playable even if your screen doesn't support 1920x1080 resolution or similar screen ratio. That includes low res like 800x600 and 1024x768 but also extra-large screens (i.e. 2560x1080). These are things that I can only simulate on my setup, so please let me know if there is anything that doesn't work as it should.
- There were issues with walking speed on some configurations, this should be fixed now.
- The "too far" cursor is now red to show that you can't interact with something. The previous one was not different enough, which led to confusion about click sometimes not working.
- Random seeds with genetic mutations will drop less often when you cut grass, but you will receive more of them. This should help with inventory management.
- There were some issues with fences not connecting properly.
- Manure dropped by animals will not spontaneously reappear after being cleaned
- The crafting recipes scroll box has been slowed down so it doesn't skip recipes when you use the mouse wheel
- The sound volume of the waterfall and the fountain is now changed properly
