Gadgeteer 1.1.1 Patch Released

[Gadgeteer – 1.1.1 – Release Notes]
Fixes
- Fixed collision SFX bug where SFX is triggered multiple times when a grabbed frozen gadget is continuously pushed against something static
- Fixed domino gadgets' bouncing bug that occurs when they are grabbed, frozen, and pushed against something static (affected gadgets: Domino, Domino 200mm, Domino 300mm)
