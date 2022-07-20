 Skip to content

Gadgeteer update for 20 July 2022

Gadgeteer 1.1.1 Patch Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We’ve just released a small patch that fixes a couple of bugs.

See below for the changelog.

[Gadgeteer – 1.1.1 – Release Notes]

Fixes

  • Fixed collision SFX bug where SFX is triggered multiple times when a grabbed frozen gadget is continuously pushed against something static
  • Fixed domino gadgets' bouncing bug that occurs when they are grabbed, frozen, and pushed against something static (affected gadgets: Domino, Domino 200mm, Domino 300mm)

