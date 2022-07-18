 Skip to content

Neodori Forever update for 18 July 2022

1.0.6 Release

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone!
This build adds some quality of life features such as indicators for incoming policemen and rivals.
We have also changed how rival races work: they'll feel like actual races now!

1.0.6 Patch notes

New

  • Added black smoke when the fuel tank is almost empty to indicate low health
  • Changed rival winning conditions: in order to win you now have now to overtake them at the end of the race
  • Rebalanced rival initial speed based on the player's speed
  • Added different rewards and spawn rates for rivals

Fixes

  • Fixed wrong input registering in menus
  • Improved particle effects
  • Disabled all particle effects after the game is over
  • Stopped drift sound during pause

