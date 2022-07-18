1.0.6 Release

Hi everyone!

This build adds some quality of life features such as indicators for incoming policemen and rivals.

We have also changed how rival races work: they'll feel like actual races now!

1.0.6 Patch notes

New

Added black smoke when the fuel tank is almost empty to indicate low health

Changed rival winning conditions: in order to win you now have now to overtake them at the end of the race

Rebalanced rival initial speed based on the player's speed

Added different rewards and spawn rates for rivals

Fixes