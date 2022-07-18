1.0.6 Release

Hi everyone!
This build adds some quality of life features such as indicators for incoming policemen and rivals.
We have also changed how rival races work: they'll feel like actual races now!
1.0.6 Patch notes
New
- Added black smoke when the fuel tank is almost empty to indicate low health
- Changed rival winning conditions: in order to win you now have now to overtake them at the end of the race
- Rebalanced rival initial speed based on the player's speed
- Added different rewards and spawn rates for rivals
Fixes
- Fixed wrong input registering in menus
- Improved particle effects
- Disabled all particle effects after the game is over
- Stopped drift sound during pause
