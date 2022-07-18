Fault - Hotfix 07/18/22

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with renting skins without having the hero.

Fixed an issue with not being able to trade in draft with rented heroes.

Fixed an issue with exclusive fragments not being able to be used to rent, or combine unto the full product without the item in store.

Fixed an issue with Cores using more keys then intended.

We have also posted the following update regarding our free-to-play launch and the recent currency conversion:

_We are currently waiting on the Epic Games Store’s final certification checks so we can launch and go free-to-play!

Once we have an update to share, we will make sure to let you all know as soon as possible. Thank you all for your continued patience.‍

Also, we have seen the feedback about our new Orb and Core system. While we feel the new system benefits new players greatly compared to old, we now understand after initial feedback that this didn't work as well for you, our current players. We would like to state that we understand the frustration of those who were saving their marks or felt unhappy with the current conversion rate and we plan to compensate all of you who have been with us all this time. We are now pushing said compensation to our current players with a patch to address a few minor bugs. There will be roughly 5-10 minutes of server downtime.

On top of that, we are also working on a way to show off your status as a founding player in-game and will have more to share once we have finalized the details._