- Added Arm
- Added Bunny
- Fixed an issue with viewing the intro cutscene
- Added the ability to load & play custom audio files in a levelpack! See the "debug" folder for an example
Baba Is You update for 20 July 2022
Build 470
Patchnotes via Steam Community
