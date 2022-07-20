 Skip to content

Baba Is You update for 20 July 2022

Build 470

  • Added Arm
  • Added Bunny
  • Fixed an issue with viewing the intro cutscene
  • Added the ability to load & play custom audio files in a levelpack! See the "debug" folder for an example

