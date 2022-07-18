FPS Chess - Version 1.0.4

Patch Notes
- Lobbies now double check that the session didn't become full after refreshing, before allowing a player to join a game. This should cut down on interruptions in games.
- Mouse sensitivity is now saved between games.
Game Balancing
- The Queen's throw is slightly slower.
- We are experimenting with a change to the Rook grapple: The grapple has an increased range, and now deals damage to self proportional to the distance travelled with the grapple hook (damage to self will never take you below 1 health).
As always if you have any feedback, please reply to this news post!
