FPS Chess update for 18 July 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.4

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.4

Last edited 18 July 2022

Patch Notes

  • Lobbies now double check that the session didn't become full after refreshing, before allowing a player to join a game. This should cut down on interruptions in games.
  • Mouse sensitivity is now saved between games.

Game Balancing

  • The Queen's throw is slightly slower.
  • We are experimenting with a change to the Rook grapple: The grapple has an increased range, and now deals damage to self proportional to the distance travelled with the grapple hook (damage to self will never take you below 1 health).

As always if you have any feedback, please reply to this news post!

