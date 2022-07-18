- Voice Acting lines for all characters are now implemented. Again, some balancing and such is still likely to happen in the future.
- More translation preparation, including an implementation of "Pig Latin" as a testing language.
- Adjusted achievements. Added progress tracking for "completionist" achievement, which now shows how many of the game's sexy scenes have been seen.
- Updated the Ren'Py engine to version 8.0.1
Slimy Sextet update for 18 July 2022
Prerelease 0.9.4
