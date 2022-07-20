 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Realms update for 20 July 2022

5.20220718.3 (Minor update)

Share · View all patches · Build 9142605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:
-Realtime timer modified to show times over two minutes
-Updated UI element alignment
Bug fixes
-Added missing cards to card gallery
-Ally overlay covers opponent discards in 4:3 screen ratio

Changed files in this update

Depot 1569701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link