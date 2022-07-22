 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 22 July 2022

Small Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • Grounds such as grass or placed sand can now be removed directly with the shovel.

Bugfixes

  • Light sources lost their color when returned to the object pool during the day.
  • Items from tables, signs, etc. no longer disappear upon pickup when the inventory is full.
  • Recipe ingredients can now be clicked directly, even if they are outside the currently visible scroll area in the crafting menu.
  • When creating a new world with the same name as an existing world, the game character in the existing world is no longer overwritten, but a new world is created.

Coming soon

  • Minor adjustments and improvements.
  • In-game start of the story.

