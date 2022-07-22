Small Update

Features and customizations
- Grounds such as grass or placed sand can now be removed directly with the shovel.
Bugfixes
- Light sources lost their color when returned to the object pool during the day.
- Items from tables, signs, etc. no longer disappear upon pickup when the inventory is full.
- Recipe ingredients can now be clicked directly, even if they are outside the currently visible scroll area in the crafting menu.
- When creating a new world with the same name as an existing world, the game character in the existing world is no longer overwritten, but a new world is created.
Coming soon
- Minor adjustments and improvements.
- In-game start of the story.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83
Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC
Website
https://pad-soft.de/
Changed files in this update