Medusa Frontier update for 18 July 2022

Update Version 0.0.8.8

Build 9142046 · Last edited by Wendy

Update Version 0.0.8.8

Todays update contains adjustments, new features and a major bugfix.

Features and Additions.
  • Added HP Recovery. 1hp per 30 seconds.
  • Added Octo Habitat Frame.(First pass)
  • Added Boulder Ore Resource Mesh.
  • Added Resource node Hitpoints. Currently 5 harvests before node destroyed.
  • Changes. Random resources are now scattered from 0, 0 to 5000, 5000
  • Adjustments to Texture pack.
  • Adjustments to Thin wall.
  • Improved Object Shader. Cleanup / refactor.
  • Improved Save & Load during startup and shutdown.
  • Added Message Notice for missing save files should appear first time running the game.

BugFix

Exiting the game during intro no longer deletes player saved progress.

