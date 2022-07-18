Update Version 0.0.8.8
Todays update contains adjustments, new features and a major bugfix.
Features and Additions.
- Added HP Recovery. 1hp per 30 seconds.
- Added Octo Habitat Frame.(First pass)
- Added Boulder Ore Resource Mesh.
- Added Resource node Hitpoints. Currently 5 harvests before node destroyed.
- Changes. Random resources are now scattered from 0, 0 to 5000, 5000
- Adjustments to Texture pack.
- Adjustments to Thin wall.
- Improved Object Shader. Cleanup / refactor.
- Improved Save & Load during startup and shutdown.
- Added Message Notice for missing save files should appear first time running the game.
BugFix
Exiting the game during intro no longer deletes player saved progress.
