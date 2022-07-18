 Skip to content

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 18 July 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.2.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed myopic lens not switching damage when hitting with the wrong weapon
  • fixed orb of focus speedup bug and other discrepancies between movement speed in quest and pcvr version
  • fixed dungeon generation sometimes breaking when in a loaded save
  • fixed challenge rooms sometimes spawning closed in NG+, creating a softlock
  • fixed an issue with the Item Highlight Info hovering in air sometimes

