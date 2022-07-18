- fixed myopic lens not switching damage when hitting with the wrong weapon
- fixed orb of focus speedup bug and other discrepancies between movement speed in quest and pcvr version
- fixed dungeon generation sometimes breaking when in a loaded save
- fixed challenge rooms sometimes spawning closed in NG+, creating a softlock
- fixed an issue with the Item Highlight Info hovering in air sometimes
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 18 July 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update