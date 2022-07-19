 Skip to content

Astronarch update for 19 July 2022

Steam Deck Fix (v.1.6.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 9141577

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • The Steam Deck is no longer stuck on a black screen.
  • Translation fixes.

Join us on the official Discord: https://discord.gg/5cBSPKk

