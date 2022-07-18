Hotfix July 18

- Yeet! and Sea Legs achievement thresholds reduced to now be correctly attainable
- Resolved constant splashing sound under the east bridge caused by excited mushrooms
- Removed empty glasses behind Tavernkeeper
Time on Frog Island update for 18 July 2022
