Time on Frog Island update for 18 July 2022

Hotfix July 18

Build 9141185

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Yeet! and Sea Legs achievement thresholds reduced to now be correctly attainable
  • Resolved constant splashing sound under the east bridge caused by excited mushrooms
  • Removed empty glasses behind Tavernkeeper

