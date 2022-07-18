Reviewed Player Feedback and Made Several Updates
- Bombs while fading no longer explode upon player impact
- User interface has update
- Added Next Level Button when completing a level
This concludes the first patch 1.0
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Reviewed Player Feedback and Made Several Updates
This concludes the first patch 1.0
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update