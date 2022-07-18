 Skip to content

Failed Ninja Academy update for 18 July 2022

Patch 1.0

Patch 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reviewed Player Feedback and Made Several Updates

  1. Bombs while fading no longer explode upon player impact
  2. User interface has update
  3. Added Next Level Button when completing a level

This concludes the first patch 1.0

Changed files in this update

