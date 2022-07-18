 Skip to content

Third Crisis update for 18 July 2022

0.45.0 is now live on Steam!

Third Crisis update for 18 July 2022

0.45.0 is now live on Steam!

  • Added a new scene on the left side of Carceburg, above the prison, containing 2 animations and requiring 1000 perversion.
  • Added the ending for the Porn Actress route containing 1 animation and 1 scene.
  • Fixed Dialogue asking for Badge when leaving room naked, even though Jenna does not own Badge yet.
  • Removed the screen fade when cleaning in the townhall
  • Modified the time it takes to clean in the townhall by 70%
  • Modified the desperate man outside the townhall to now grant 15 perversion
  • Fixed the player only being able to buy 1 of 2 pink tattoos
  • Fixed stacking stomach tattoos
  • Fixed animation layering issues at the bar
  • Fixed Sailor and Groupie outfits being misaligned
  • Fixed a bug in the translated versions of the game, where the game would soft-lock you out of the streetwhore sidestory
  • Fixed a bug where active translations would display incorrect money amounts.

