0.45.0 is now live on Steam!

- Added a new scene on the left side of Carceburg, above the prison, containing 2 animations and requiring 1000 perversion.
- Added the ending for the Porn Actress route containing 1 animation and 1 scene.
- Fixed Dialogue asking for Badge when leaving room naked, even though Jenna does not own Badge yet.
- Removed the screen fade when cleaning in the townhall
- Modified the time it takes to clean in the townhall by 70%
- Modified the desperate man outside the townhall to now grant 15 perversion
- Fixed the player only being able to buy 1 of 2 pink tattoos
- Fixed stacking stomach tattoos
- Fixed animation layering issues at the bar
- Fixed Sailor and Groupie outfits being misaligned
- Fixed a bug in the translated versions of the game, where the game would soft-lock you out of the streetwhore sidestory
- Fixed a bug where active translations would display incorrect money amounts.
Changed files in this update