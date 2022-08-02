Version Update 1.0.2f0

Hi, everyone!

The August update is now available. We are also excited to announce our participation in Steam Survival Fest 2022!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/467960

Home Behind 2 will be on sale at a 30% discount during this Steam event. If you already own the game, this is a great chance to gift it to your friends!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/18800/_/

The v1.0.2f0 update includes:

— 3 new jobs and fresh enemy squads that include them

Radiation Engineer

The radioactive weaponry utilized by this engineer is terrifying, not only permanently weakening enemies in battle but also reducing their ability to recover.

Skills

Nuclear Grenade

Deal damage to all enemies, decrease all of their stats, and slightly decrease their Heal Effect.

Depleted Uranium Bomb

Deal damage to an enemy and decrease all of their stats.

Irradiated Smoke

Deal damage to all enemies and greatly decrease their Heal Effect.



Signal Officer

Signal Officers provide their allies with reliable intel while interfering with enemy communications to send them spiraling into chaos.

Skills

Important Intel

Target the ally with the highest damage, then increase their Accuracy and Crit Rate.

Signal Flare

Target the enemy with the highest damage, inflict Jam or Silence, and then Mark them.

Radio Interference

Inflict Jam, Silence, or Stun on all Marked enemies.



Cook

Although many military chefs lack true culinary skills, their mess call can be more satisfying to hear than the horn of victory.

Skills

Scrumptious Meal

Heal all allies, then increase all of their stats and Heal Effect.

Biscuits

Heal the ally with the lowest HP, then increase all of their stats and Heal Effect.

Energy Drink

Target the ally with the highest Morale, then increase all of their stats and Morale.



— 3 new area features

Trade Center: Trade resources freely at low cost.



Clearance: Most items in this area are sold at a discount.



Hyperinflation: Prices of most items in this area have soared.



— 2 new news events: Car Bomb and Army Corruption

Car Bomb

In recent days, a spree of car bombs have detonated across cities controlled by the Scarian Army, apparently targeting railway stations, police stations, markets, and government buildings. Many civilians and soldiers have been killed. While the government's spokespeople claim that the Revolutionaries are to blame, the Revolutionaries counter that the attacks are false flags planned by Akadullah to strike fear in Scarian hearts.

Army Corruption (Day 45 or later)

Recent reports state that "Akadullah is furious" over rampant corruption in the highest levels of his Army. Some of his soldiers have been actively avoiding combat and retreating from confrontations with Revolutionaries. There are even whispers of a "whitelist" - a list of anti-government combatants who are to receive special treatment from the Army, such as being spared from heavy firepower and elite squadrons.

— 2 new camp events: Scrapped Vehicle and Comrade's Request

Scrapped Vehicle

XX was fortunate enough to stumble upon a scrapped vehicle from an unknown local fighting force. We may be able to salvage some valuable parts from its shell.

Comrade's Request

XX wishes to temporarily leave the team to handle some personal affairs with an "old acquaintance" in the area. While they are reluctant to discuss their true intentions, whether they are sending a gift or a barrage of bullets is none of your concern.

We appreciate your continued love and support for Home Behind 2! As always, we will continue to follow our published development roadmap, and are on track to release another update this coming November.

Producer

ZPP