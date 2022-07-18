- Made a possible fix for the 0 HP bug
- Fixed the bug where Great Slash hit enemies multiple times
- Tweaked the Ice Physics
- Sharpening Stone now scales with different attacks (Spin-Slash will do 3+dmg, Great Slash 6+dmg)
- Updated the Paused menu again
- Made it so you can get out of Gold Mines > Deep Grotto path without the Fire Bounce
Lone Fungus update for 18 July 2022
0.4.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
