Lone Fungus update for 18 July 2022

0.4.1.4

Patchnotes
  • Made a possible fix for the 0 HP bug
  • Fixed the bug where Great Slash hit enemies multiple times
  • Tweaked the Ice Physics
  • Sharpening Stone now scales with different attacks (Spin-Slash will do 3+dmg, Great Slash 6+dmg)
  • Updated the Paused menu again
  • Made it so you can get out of Gold Mines > Deep Grotto path without the Fire Bounce

