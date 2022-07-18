 Skip to content

Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior update for 18 July 2022

Update Notes - 07/18/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9140501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

07/18/2022 Patch Note

  • Fix The Producer skin achievement trigger.
  • Fix Challenge Mode star count trigger. (Players need to pass any level once to complete the fix)
  • Fix the problem that grabbed character can be hit by projectiles.
  • Fix Rank authentication error.
  • Remove the ability of Assault Combat Tactics characters that can add more damage to forward throw
  • Remove the ability of characters to jump cancel when projectiles are blocked.
  • Lower daily mission complete criteria, increase prize to 2000 credits.
  • Lower weekly mission complete criteria.
  • Add new server: Austraila

