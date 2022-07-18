Update Notes - 07/18/2022

07/18/2022 Patch Note
- Fix The Producer skin achievement trigger.
- Fix Challenge Mode star count trigger. (Players need to pass any level once to complete the fix)
- Fix the problem that grabbed character can be hit by projectiles.
- Fix Rank authentication error.
- Remove the ability of Assault Combat Tactics characters that can add more damage to forward throw
- Remove the ability of characters to jump cancel when projectiles are blocked.
- Lower daily mission complete criteria, increase prize to 2000 credits.
- Lower weekly mission complete criteria.
- Add new server: Austraila
Changed files in this update