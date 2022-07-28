Outriders has been updated - Bug Fixes - 28.07.2022

Outriders Worldslayer has been updated!

Patch Notes

The complete Patch Notes spans two Announcements, as they are too long to be contained in a single one.

This announcement covers General Changes and Bug Fixes.

You can find all changes regarding the game balance in this announcement.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

Implemented Item Locking Functionality.

Functionality. Improved the Quick Mark Functionality to now also include Legendary, Apocalypse Epic and Apocalypse Legendary rarities.

to now also include Legendary, Apocalypse Epic and Apocalypse Legendary rarities. Changed the behaviour of the camera when sprinting to make the sprint behaviour between "Toggle" and "Hold to Sprint" consistent. The camera will no longer turn when players are sprinting.

ENDGAME CHANGES

Apocalypse Tier Leveling Starting from Apocalypse Tier 20, the requirement to level up each Apocalypse Tier has been reduced by 10%.



Resources & Anomaly Extract The amount of Anomaly Extract gained has generally been improved and the amount of Anomaly Extract gained in Tarya Gratar's Troves has been increased by 500%. A full run-through of Tarya Gratar (including Troves) should now net out at around double the amount of Anomaly Extract earned per run when compared to before this patch. Boss-rushing the final Arbiter will net slightly more Anomaly Extract than before, but this will not be the most efficient route for Anomaly Extract farming.

Crafting and Upgrading Starting at Item Level 50, the Anomaly Extract costs required to upgrade gear has been reduced by 5%. Between the two above changes (Increased Gains and reduced Costs), players should be able to support upgrading two full sets of gear per Apocalypse Tier level. This should enable a greater amount of experimentations and limit the need to hoard resources in order to be able to upgrade the currently equipped set.

Apocalypse Gear Drop Rates Starting at Apocalypse Tier 11, the "Increased chance for Apocalypse variant gear" has been increased for each Apocalypse Tier.



Expeditions Expedition Rewards have been increased in order to make Expeditions feel more viable alongside Tarya Gratar. The "Loot Gained per X Time Investment" should now feel quite similar between Expeditions and Tarya Gratar. Players should now receive a greater amount of Epic and Legendary Items and comparatively fewer Rare items in Expeditions. Anomaly Extract farming should now also feel much more viable to do in Expeditions.



BUG FIXES

PROGRESSION RELATED BUGS

Fixed a bug that allowed players to miss a Pax point if they transitioned out of the Fisherman fight too quickly.

Fixed a bug that prevented characters transferring to Worldslayer from obtaining their first Ascension point.

Fixed a bug that could prevent co-op players from leveling up even if they had acquired all required experience but the party had been wiped out during combat.

Fixed a bug that cause player's health to be improperly calculated if they levelled up immediately after dying. The correct value would be display if they died again.

BUG FIXES SKILLS AND NODES

Fixed a bug that was causing the "Twisted Rounds", "Volcanic Rounds" and "Blighted Rounds" skills to be blocked when firing any one-shot weapon.

Fixed a bug that prevented the mods "Minefield" and "Legendary Minefield" from triggering more than once per enemy.

Devastator: Fixed a bug that prevented the Devastators Pax nodes "Finishing Touch" and "Earthen Shell" from properly working after the player transitioned from a no-weapons-area.

Technomancer: Fixed a bug that prevented Technomancers from activating the "Pain Launcher" skill if they were too close to covers or walls. Fixed a bug that prevented Technomancers from cycling between camera sides when using the Tools of Destruction Minigun. Fixed a bug that caused the stats screen of Technomancers to display abnormal results while the Tool of Destruction skill was active.

Trickster: Fixed a bug that prevented the Tricksters "Hunt the Prey" skill from triggering if enemies were using cover. Fixed a bug that caused Tricksters to lock up if they used "Hunt the Prey" on an enemy who died at the same time. Fixed a bug that could cause Tricksters to get stuck in geometry on certain levels when using "Hunt the Prey". Fixed a bug that could cause the Tricksters "Twisted Round" skill to remain active indefinitely if player was staggered during the reload animation. Fixed a bug that was causing the "Venator's Knife" skill to deal inconsistent damage when used in combination with certain mods. Fixed a bug that was caused the "Time Rift" mod "Weightlessness" to show in incorrect duration of 5 seconds in it's tooltip. The correct value is 3 seconds, which is now correctly displayed.



BUG FIXES GEAR

Fixed a bug that prevented the Technomancer's Grim Inventor set bonus from triggering consistently in combination with the Pain Launcher skill if there was only one rocket remaining in the RPG.

Fixed a bug that was causing Status Power provided by items to be multiplied instead of decreased as players increased their Apocalypse Tiers. This could unintentionally lead to increases as high as 700% Status power at Apocalypse Tier 40.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Mycologist's Set from behaving properly in the Transmog menus.

Fixed a bug that allowed the game to drop a Headgear item called "Wraith's Mask" for which there is no Transmog design.

BUG FIXES MODS

Fixed a bug that caused the "Shock and Awe" mod to trigger more often than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused the "Relativity Theorem" mod to inconsistently refresh and in some cases even extend cooldowns.

Fixed a bug that caused the "Untamed Power" mod to skip the cooldown for the Trickster's Hunt the Prey skill.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Pyromancer mod "Ember Shield" from triggering more than one stack if the player had the skill node "Master of the Resistance" active.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Trickster's "And Another One" armor mod to not function for killing shots.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Devastator's "Reflect Bullets" mod "Equator" from working in relation to Melee Enemies.

Fixed a bug that prevented the "Concussive Force" mod from increasing the damage dealt by the Devastator's "Chip Off The Old Block" mod effect.

Fixed a bug that caused the "Self-Medication" mod to fully restore players' health every time it triggered.

Implemented changes to the "Death Ray" mod's VFX so that the mod effect is not overly bright in certain areas.

BUG FIXES ENEMIES

Fixed a bug that could cause enemies from being properly affected by or not animating and despawning properly when hit with either the Devastators Impale and Earthquake, Pyromancer's Feed the Flames and Overheat or a Technomancers Cold Snap or Cryo Turret skill while the enemy was affected by the Phoenix Aura effect.

Fixed a bug that caused Skirmisher Warlords to appear on the Trial of Tarya Gratar's score screen multiple times.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Arbiter to be locked in a melee attack loop if the player targeted them with the "Hunt the Prey" skill at a certain moment.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to interrupt Adherent enemy abilities with regular weapon shots.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to enter cover when affected by the Executioner's Chain Lock ability.

Improved the consistency of the Shadowbeast's Melee attack in relation to the claw's VFX.

Fixed a bug that was causing co-op players to be momentarily held back if hit by a Forest Strix projectile.

Fixed a bug that allowed Vanquisher enemies to rotate while executing the "Suppressive Fire" skill.

Fixed a bug that caused Snow Behemoths to become idle if their "Rock Plower" skill was avoided by Devastators using the Gravity Leap skill.

Fixed a bug that could cause enemies to be stuck in an animation loop by players using the "Concentration Blast" mod or Pyromancers using the Overheat skill.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Crawler in the "Cliffside Path" arena from moving away from its spawn location.

Fixed multiple bugs that prevented Melee enemies from reaching players in certain locations.

Multiple Improvements to make the VFX of enemy abilities more consistently timed with their effects.

BUG FIXES GENERAL

Fixed a bug that reset Auto Loot filter settings after returning to gameplay from the lobby.

Fixed a bug that caused Worldslayer and Apocalypse gear to appear in Tiago's rotation for players who had not upgraded to Worldslayer.

Fixed a bug that caused client players to see an incorrect number of retries remaining for the Trial of Tarya Gratar when exiting to lobby and using "Continue".

Fixed a bug that was causing the Armour worn by other players to jitter and jump in Multiplayer.

Resolved Clipping Issues.

Resolved issues related to camera movements during cutscenes.

Implemented multiple improvements and resolutions for issues related to light and shadow.

Improvements to certain areas where FPS drops were observed.

Multiple bug fixes related to audio and SFX not playing or not ending properly.

Multiple improvements to geometry, collision and placement of enemies or items.

Multiple bug fixes related to quest progression blockers.

Various other minor bug fixes.

Crash Fixes

That's it for General Changes and Bug Fixes - Thank you for reading this far! For all Balancing Changes, please visit the other announcement.