United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 18 July 2022

Preview Build v1.0.0 P2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update Notes

  • added several new smaller locations

  • fixed gamepad vehicle controls
  • fixed gamepad menu controls

  • updated map optimization

**

Attention!

**
This version is only a preview intended to show you unfinished parts of the upcoming update. It is unfinished work with features and levels work in progress with the intention to get as much feedback as possible before the full release!

How to access the preview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.

Changed depots in development branch

Depot 1625341
