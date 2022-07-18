 Skip to content

Cozy Time update for 18 July 2022

Added new features

Share · View all patches · Build 9140053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the setting of whether to automatically hide the player.

Added the ability to add custom background images.

Changed files in this update

