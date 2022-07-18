Added new features

Added the setting of whether to automatically hide the player.
Added the ability to add custom background images.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added the setting of whether to automatically hide the player.
Added the ability to add custom background images.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update