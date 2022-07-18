Update 22.07.15 changes:
- New character with multiple events and CGs in Rakake in Dorgania.
- Added a new quest with Fane (the maid) in Millwater, and a CG scene. The event starts when you talk with Fane in the kitchen after solving the murder case and catching Irinlia.
- Added a new quest with Jillia (the mother) in Millwater, and a CG scene. This event also starts when you talk with her after solving the murder case.
- New dialog with Jiliesh (the daughter) at the Spire of Courage challenge floor after the murder case is done. This dialog will unlock a new event with her at Millwater, which leads to her CG scene.
- I changed the buttons in the nature dungeon at the brexeet isles. You can interact with them now while they're pushed down to make them pop up again. This'll solve a rare bug, and also allow people to quickly reset the crystals when they know they already messed up the route.
- I made the image box of Shika during battles smaller, to prevent issues of selecting Funeral as the target instead of Shika.
- New CG for Sia's second CG scene. The old and the new CG can both be seen in the CG room.
- New full body CG for the Waterspirit. Can be seen when you talk with her in the dungeon in Siriveta, or after her events in the CG room.)
- Fixed an issue with Shanna's and Ziki's new events, which caused it to reset.
- Added an option in the cheat book in your bedroom to fix the issue with Shanna's and Ziki's event in your save file, if you already triggered the problem before the fix was added.
- I changed the default setting for the new "Sync Monitor FPS" option to ON, as it somehow caused the game to speed up for some people while it was OFF. Please let me know, should putting the option to ON by default cause any problems for other people now.
Changed files in this update