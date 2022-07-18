natsuno-kanata ver0.6.20 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.20 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]

The "Story" screen can now be used to reread the episode after the ending.

A dialog box will now be displayed to inform the user when starting a search while the episode progress conditions are met.

The starting point will now be indicated in the name of map items.

[Changes to specifications]

The search location displayed as a destination in the search is now also registered as the "departure location".

The event of losing items during a search has been changed so that items of a certain rarity or higher are not lost.

When "Camping" is selected in "Campsites", the search is now always terminated.

When a player acquires a collectible item at a campsite, a mini-episode will now be played at the end of the search.

[Adjustments]

Some texts were adjusted.

The drop rate of some items was adjusted.

Some conditions for episode progression have been changed.