natsuno-kanata ver0.6.20 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.20 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Added functionality]
The "Story" screen can now be used to reread the episode after the ending.
A dialog box will now be displayed to inform the user when starting a search while the episode progress conditions are met.
The starting point will now be indicated in the name of map items.
[Changes to specifications]
The search location displayed as a destination in the search is now also registered as the "departure location".
The event of losing items during a search has been changed so that items of a certain rarity or higher are not lost.
When "Camping" is selected in "Campsites", the search is now always terminated.
When a player acquires a collectible item at a campsite, a mini-episode will now be played at the end of the search.
[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
The drop rate of some items was adjusted.
Some conditions for episode progression have been changed.
Changed files in this update