 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 18 July 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.20 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9139865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.20 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]
The "Story" screen can now be used to reread the episode after the ending.
A dialog box will now be displayed to inform the user when starting a search while the episode progress conditions are met.
The starting point will now be indicated in the name of map items.

[Changes to specifications]
The search location displayed as a destination in the search is now also registered as the "departure location".
The event of losing items during a search has been changed so that items of a certain rarity or higher are not lost.
When "Camping" is selected in "Campsites", the search is now always terminated.
When a player acquires a collectible item at a campsite, a mini-episode will now be played at the end of the search.

[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
The drop rate of some items was adjusted.
Some conditions for episode progression have been changed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link