Let's Build a Zoo update for 19 July 2022

General Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where animals are pooping in the old pens after being moved, resulting in zookeeper blocked popups appearing.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if you build extremely large pens (across many many sectors!) and tried to place items.
  • Fixed abattoir employee crashing if target animal was donated through critical choice.
  • Fixed controller occasionally not responding in the quest task list menu.
  • Fixed game not responding when using the controller to access certain panels.
  • Improved controller navigation when moving gate around corners in an enclosure.
  • Improved controller navigation in the Nursery's main menu.
  • Added winter animals to the conservation list that were missing.
  • Winter shops were missing their light layers, these have been fixed.
  • In research grid info, removed additional segments of the bar if they do not contribute to a bonus.
  • Using the controller's right stick on panels that require it to navigate will no longer affect the camera's zoom.
  • Fixed welfare report stamp positioning that was wrong in some resolutions
  • Fixed some localization text errors causing * to appear instead.

