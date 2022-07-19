- Fixed a bug where animals are pooping in the old pens after being moved, resulting in zookeeper blocked popups appearing.
- Fixed a crash that could occur if you build extremely large pens (across many many sectors!) and tried to place items.
- Fixed abattoir employee crashing if target animal was donated through critical choice.
- Fixed controller occasionally not responding in the quest task list menu.
- Fixed game not responding when using the controller to access certain panels.
- Improved controller navigation when moving gate around corners in an enclosure.
- Improved controller navigation in the Nursery's main menu.
- Added winter animals to the conservation list that were missing.
- Winter shops were missing their light layers, these have been fixed.
- In research grid info, removed additional segments of the bar if they do not contribute to a bonus.
- Using the controller's right stick on panels that require it to navigate will no longer affect the camera's zoom.
- Fixed welfare report stamp positioning that was wrong in some resolutions
- Fixed some localization text errors causing * to appear instead.
Let's Build a Zoo update for 19 July 2022
General Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
