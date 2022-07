Share · View all patches · Build 9139243 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 04:32:14 UTC by Wendy

FIXED: METER UI ELEMENT NOT PROPERLY SHOWING.

FIXED: BAD RECON (UNIT) BEING ABLE TO ATTACK EACHOTHER.

FIXED: EG TETHER FROM HITTING HERSELF.

UPDATED: OVERHAUL TO RESPAWN SYSTEM TO MORE INTELLEGENTLY SPAWN UNITS IN RELAVENT POSITIONS AND TIMING.

UPDATED: FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS ON BAD RECON (UNIT) ANIMATIONS

UPDATED: MASSIVE IMPROVEMENT TO BAD RECON (UNIT) PATHFINDING