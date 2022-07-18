 Skip to content

Tenko's Magical Sword Quest update for 18 July 2022

1.0.1.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improve glitches in some levels
-Improve winning level layout
-New winning scene added

On next update working on Steam Achievements!

