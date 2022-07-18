 Skip to content

Dragon Extinction update for 18 July 2022

0.5.12.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed chests de spawning when they are not empty
  • Expanded the hub to include a much larger Town area that you can enter near the meat shop (Town doesn't have Multiplayer yet)

