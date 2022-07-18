Update 1.035

New Features and Improvements
- Spotting range depends on object size; cavalry, built buildings, and large constructs will be seen at a greater distance
- Humans and dogs are concealed by nearby grass and trees, significantly reducing the distance at which they are spotted
- Added fast wall placement following the cursor; see the manual section 'Walls'
- Added human combat shouts and injury sounds
- Added dots around the edge of your units' combined spotting area
- Added movement speed based on terrain type and nearby resources; moving through difficult terrain like sand, swamp, tall grass, and forests will slow movement
- Added a swamp terrain type; buildings cannot be built there
- Some resources cannot spawn on some terrain types
- Added grass/shrubs with variants for each terrain type
- Added a dead tree resource
- Improved the berry bush model and texture
Corrections and Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to combat
- Fixed a rare crash when placing a building
- Carts could become stuck in some cases
- Unmounted humans assigned an equipment set with a horse did not pickup their equipment
- Starting resources for the player's 'Nomad' start were not always counted correctly
- Wild animals could move too close to buildings in some cases
- Removed a slight lag on showing the selected box on unit and building world icons
- The starting humans did not always have their tool equipped
- Farms sometimes did not plant all crops
Balance
- Adjusted ranged weapon and siege construct firing distances for the new spotting mechanics
- Increased the research time of 'Iron Smelting' and 'Iron Forging' technologies
- Decreased the benefit of 'Javelin Ankyle' technology
- Decreased the benefit of crossbows' material on their range
- Slightly increased the benefit of ammunition material on armor piercing
UI/UX
- Added a graphics option to control the camera zoom distance at which unit animations no longer play
- The volume of effects sounds decreases as the camera zooms out
- Scorpions and catapults do no chase enemy units when auto attacking
Changed files in this update