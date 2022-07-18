 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 18 July 2022

Update 1.035

Build 9138555

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Spotting range depends on object size; cavalry, built buildings, and large constructs will be seen at a greater distance
  • Humans and dogs are concealed by nearby grass and trees, significantly reducing the distance at which they are spotted
  • Added fast wall placement following the cursor; see the manual section 'Walls'
  • Added human combat shouts and injury sounds
  • Added dots around the edge of your units' combined spotting area
  • Added movement speed based on terrain type and nearby resources; moving through difficult terrain like sand, swamp, tall grass, and forests will slow movement
  • Added a swamp terrain type; buildings cannot be built there
  • Some resources cannot spawn on some terrain types
  • Added grass/shrubs with variants for each terrain type
  • Added a dead tree resource
  • Improved the berry bush model and texture

Corrections and Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to combat
  • Fixed a rare crash when placing a building
  • Carts could become stuck in some cases
  • Unmounted humans assigned an equipment set with a horse did not pickup their equipment
  • Starting resources for the player's 'Nomad' start were not always counted correctly
  • Wild animals could move too close to buildings in some cases
  • Removed a slight lag on showing the selected box on unit and building world icons
  • The starting humans did not always have their tool equipped
  • Farms sometimes did not plant all crops

Balance

  • Adjusted ranged weapon and siege construct firing distances for the new spotting mechanics
  • Increased the research time of 'Iron Smelting' and 'Iron Forging' technologies
  • Decreased the benefit of 'Javelin Ankyle' technology
  • Decreased the benefit of crossbows' material on their range
  • Slightly increased the benefit of ammunition material on armor piercing

UI/UX

  • Added a graphics option to control the camera zoom distance at which unit animations no longer play
  • The volume of effects sounds decreases as the camera zooms out
  • Scorpions and catapults do no chase enemy units when auto attacking

