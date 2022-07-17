v1.5.5 has been released.

New features
-
Add “Disable 2 finger touch action” setting to the settings screen.
- Since v1.5.4, mobile devices can close the screen by 2-finger touch.
- Since this operation is prone to malfunction depending on how the device is held, it can be toggled on and off in the settings.
Improvements
- If the application is closed during a battle, it will not consume hearts if the battle result has not yet been done in the internal processes.
- If language data, master data, etc. cannot be downloaded, the cache will be cleared automatically on the next game launches.
- Captured monsters can now be temporarily protected during and at the end of an adventure.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented Holly’s body touch from working.
- Fixed a bug that could cause unmixed items to be lost by performing certain steps.
- Fix some item icons.
- Fix some texts.
Changed files in this update