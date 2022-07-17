 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 17 July 2022

Update 0.01.0306 (Leaderboard Test)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.0306:

Leaderboard added at Player Hub.
Total kills are added after every raid.
Live testing, may have bugs or other issues.

Please report any issues related to the leaderboard to the Discord or the Steam discussion hub.
Thank you!

