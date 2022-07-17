Update 0.01.0306 (Leaderboard Test)

Update 0.01.0306:
Leaderboard added at Player Hub.
Total kills are added after every raid.
Live testing, may have bugs or other issues.
Please report any issues related to the leaderboard to the Discord or the Steam discussion hub.
Thank you!
