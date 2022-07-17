 Skip to content

Shell Out Showdown update for 17 July 2022

Update notes for Jul 17

17 July 2022

  • Item throw cooldown shorter the more items you have
  • Winner exclamation point now matches team color in team mode
  • +1 and -1 indicators match your team color for -1 and other team color for +1 in team mode
  • Shop items for sale increased and some price adjustments
  • Tweaks to inventory capacity meter to make it more obvious when a player's inventory is full

