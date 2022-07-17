Alpha 2.2: General housekeeping

General:
-
Removed individual skills for all classes. To make classes a bit unique, I've given them each their own stats.
-
All Renegade classes can cloak for up to 10 seconds with a cooldown of 3 seconds.
-
Fixed various gun down sight placements
-
Fixed an issue where Faceoff scoreboard would not be visible if playing with characters from opposing faction.
Renegade:
-
Fixed an issue with damage overlay.
-
Adjusted Terminator damage from 75 to 100.
Mercenary:
-
Fixed an issue where the sniper/scout rifle scope was not appearing properly.
-
Fixed an issue with damage overlay.
-
Fixed an issue with rotation of the directional damage overlay.
-
Adjusted Sniper Rifle 2054 damage from 75 to 100.
-
Adjusted Shotgun 2054 firerate fromn 0.6 to 0.4
-
Gave lore friendly names to Mercenary character classes
Changed files in this update