RENEGADE update for 17 July 2022

Alpha 2.2: General housekeeping

Share · View all patches · Build 9138155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Removed individual skills for all classes. To make classes a bit unique, I've given them each their own stats.

  • All Renegade classes can cloak for up to 10 seconds with a cooldown of 3 seconds.

  • Fixed various gun down sight placements

  • Fixed an issue where Faceoff scoreboard would not be visible if playing with characters from opposing faction.

Renegade:

  • Fixed an issue with damage overlay.

  • Adjusted Terminator damage from 75 to 100.

Mercenary:

  • Fixed an issue where the sniper/scout rifle scope was not appearing properly.

  • Fixed an issue with damage overlay.

  • Fixed an issue with rotation of the directional damage overlay.

  • Adjusted Sniper Rifle 2054 damage from 75 to 100.

  • Adjusted Shotgun 2054 firerate fromn 0.6 to 0.4

  • Gave lore friendly names to Mercenary character classes

