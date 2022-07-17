Update #1 (Testing Branch to Defualt Branch)

V0.225
- Fixed units slider getting stuck off screen with 40 units and being slid over, then deleting a unit
- Fixed case where livestock would infinitely graze if there was short grass next to long grass under a blueprint
- Added a new task type to prioritize Ice Jug filling in Winter if there is < 200 Ice or Water
- Upgraded Auto Haul when harvesting water (any other things) such that if the units hands are full, they will attempt to haul the item to a storage/stockpile
- Fixed non Clan Member/Workers/Guests losing attributes when waiting/leaving (was causing deaths as they exited the map, trade animals too)
- Slowed down how fast social meter drains so people are not always lonely.
- Units who have not arrived at their signs or are leaving are not valid talk targets anymore.
- People having a poop are no longer valid talk targets.
- Saw Dead Human 20->4 Satisfaction loss per second
V0.226
- Fixed units not being able to socialize caused by v0.225
- Fixed high social multipliers being capped at 1 (also from v0.225)
- Fixed Inventory Bookmark system not updating when an item spoiled, so it showed the spoiled item as still counting as fresh
- Fixed Trader/Visitors/Job Seekers not being able to get to their signs if there is a locked door in the way and then pausing out
V0.227
- Fixed Trade Animals no longer given universal keys to get stuck in houses as they follow traders. (226 "fix")
- Tuned Social drain rate to be closer to what was in v0.226 and more manageable
- Fixed Guests and Workers not being able to Socialize
- Fixed trapped trade animals who got indoors with their universal keys but can't exit.
- Fixed Babies chasing mother animals that have been sold to nurse. Babies will still eat hay/drink water.
- Fixed Trade animals taking shelter in barns instead of staying with Trader
v0.228
- Fixed Family Tree being broken once a family member dies
- Disturbed Sleep -10 -> -5 Satisfaction per sec
