 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clanfolk update for 17 July 2022

Update #1 (Testing Branch to Defualt Branch)

Share · View all patches · Build 9138137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.225

  • Fixed units slider getting stuck off screen with 40 units and being slid over, then deleting a unit
  • Fixed case where livestock would infinitely graze if there was short grass next to long grass under a blueprint
  • Added a new task type to prioritize Ice Jug filling in Winter if there is < 200 Ice or Water
  • Upgraded Auto Haul when harvesting water (any other things) such that if the units hands are full, they will attempt to haul the item to a storage/stockpile
  • Fixed non Clan Member/Workers/Guests losing attributes when waiting/leaving (was causing deaths as they exited the map, trade animals too)
  • Slowed down how fast social meter drains so people are not always lonely.
  • Units who have not arrived at their signs or are leaving are not valid talk targets anymore.
  • People having a poop are no longer valid talk targets.
  • Saw Dead Human 20->4 Satisfaction loss per second

V0.226

  • Fixed units not being able to socialize caused by v0.225
  • Fixed high social multipliers being capped at 1 (also from v0.225)
  • Fixed Inventory Bookmark system not updating when an item spoiled, so it showed the spoiled item as still counting as fresh
  • Fixed Trader/Visitors/Job Seekers not being able to get to their signs if there is a locked door in the way and then pausing out

V0.227

  • Fixed Trade Animals no longer given universal keys to get stuck in houses as they follow traders. (226 "fix")
  • Tuned Social drain rate to be closer to what was in v0.226 and more manageable
  • Fixed Guests and Workers not being able to Socialize
  • Fixed trapped trade animals who got indoors with their universal keys but can't exit.
  • Fixed Babies chasing mother animals that have been sold to nurse. Babies will still eat hay/drink water.
  • Fixed Trade animals taking shelter in barns instead of staying with Trader

v0.228

  • Fixed Family Tree being broken once a family member dies
  • Disturbed Sleep -10 -> -5 Satisfaction per sec

Changed files in this update

Depot 1700871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link