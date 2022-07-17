UPDATE 0.9.11: Mech Pilot

General Changes
- Added a new Archetype: Mech Pilot!
- Added an actual Mech into the game to Pilot
- Added 20 new cards
- Added 9 new Perks
- Added 4 fighters to the game
Balance Changes
- Buffed the "Embrace Change" event. Now it gives you higher level cards of any rarity
- Buffed No Pain No Gain: From giving 100HP to 200HP
- Pirate King no longer can be obtained randomly
Bugfixing
- Moved the Veteran Effect so it happens after the draft
- Fixed "Always Prepared" triggering when it shouldn't
- "Green Man" had an incorrect deck
Note: In game it still shows 0.9.10, will be patched afterwards
