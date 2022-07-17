 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 17 July 2022

UPDATE 0.9.11: Mech Pilot

General Changes

  • Added a new Archetype: Mech Pilot!
  • Added an actual Mech into the game to Pilot
  • Added 20 new cards
  • Added 9 new Perks
  • Added 4 fighters to the game

Balance Changes

  • Buffed the "Embrace Change" event. Now it gives you higher level cards of any rarity
  • Buffed No Pain No Gain: From giving 100HP to 200HP
  • Pirate King no longer can be obtained randomly

Bugfixing

  • Moved the Veteran Effect so it happens after the draft
  • Fixed "Always Prepared" triggering when it shouldn't
  • "Green Man" had an incorrect deck

Note: In game it still shows 0.9.10, will be patched afterwards

