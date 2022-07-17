 Skip to content

FPS Chess update for 17 July 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Patch Notes

**

  • Some fixes have been made for online play.
  • UI has been cleaned up in several places.
  • Players who can still see full lobbies should no longer be able to do so. If you are able to see full lobbies after this update, please report this.
  • The invite menu should no longer pop up during a game. If you see the invite menu pop up during a game after receiving this update, please report this.

**

Game Balancing

**

  • The rook's grapple no longer has unlimited range.
  • The knight's arrows are now blockable.

