Change Log: 1101
- Added steam demo app and depot IDs to build script
- Added Steam demo App ID
- Added new dialogue system to titan first encounter
- Removed old dialogue system
- Changes to dialogue
- Updated Space Background. Added a couple of tiles to fill empty area in room. Filled empty area around left of room 9.
- Removed Rigidbodies from scenes
- Added Security Camera to room 6.
- Added new dialogue system to NPC Room cutscene 2
- Added new dialogue system to NPC Room
- Removed room 2/3. Not used anymore
- Added target positioning for speech bubble UI with new dialogue system
- Added set dressing to EscapePod room.
- Added first-pass of Boss die animation.
Changed files in this update