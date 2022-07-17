 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 17 July 2022

Change Log: 1101

  • Added steam demo app and depot IDs to build script
  • Added Steam demo App ID
  • Added new dialogue system to titan first encounter
  • Removed old dialogue system
  • Changes to dialogue
  • Updated Space Background. Added a couple of tiles to fill empty area in room. Filled empty area around left of room 9.
  • Removed Rigidbodies from scenes
  • Added Security Camera to room 6.
  • Added new dialogue system to NPC Room cutscene 2
  • Added new dialogue system to NPC Room
  • Removed room 2/3. Not used anymore
  • Added target positioning for speech bubble UI with new dialogue system
  • Added set dressing to EscapePod room.
  • Added first-pass of Boss die animation.

