SurrounDead update for 17 July 2022

UNSTABLE - Patch 1.0.9 - Baggage - Inventories Wiped

This patch is in unstable beta build NOW

UPDATE TO INVENTORY SYSTEM

  • You can as well select 'Previous' in the beta branch so if you want your items wiped yet, you can go back to an old build and carry on playing as normal.
  • I've gone through and updated the whole inventory system. I am hoping this will fix issues with the system (eg. ghost items).
  • Further improvements I still need to include are crafting multiple items at once, auto stacking and ctrl click to container, etc.
  • As well, this includes the ability to loot backpacks, secure/military containers and weapons straight from the ground without having to pick them up.

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Basic horn sound added to vehicles (can attract zombies)
  • Addition to vehicles that includes BLANK

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed melee when in vehicle
  • Fixed doors having UI show up however far away you are
  • Fix to briefcase you cant open at 'Damaged Nuke'

