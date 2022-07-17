 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 17 July 2022

Patch 1.22

Patch 1.22

  • Spawners take multiple hits to kill, but weren't showing damage. Now they will start crying when damaged. The more damage they take, the more they will cry.
  • Fixed bug introduced in recent patch that cause a short period of invulnerability after shooting a sonic bomb.
  • Added orange and red color warnings to the HUD for low values of ships, robots, flares, bombs, and smart bombs.
  • Added in a couple of Defensa voice lines that were left out.
  • Fixed issues with Assassin bullets. They now damage base and have a limited range.
  • Changed Hawk ship explosion slightly.

SteamDeck inspired changes below:

  • Made Hawk and Powerdown projectiles slightly easier to see.
  • Hold the left shoulder button or the U key to show a larger version of the radar on the screen.

