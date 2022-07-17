- Fixed game servers
- Fixed mouse input not working after entering the game
- Improved performance and stability of online duels
- Information about the current number of players online has been added
Squeakers II update for 17 July 2022
Update 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
