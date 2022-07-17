 Skip to content

Squeakers II update for 17 July 2022

Update 1.1.3

Build 9137603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed game servers
  • Fixed mouse input not working after entering the game
  • Improved performance and stability of online duels
  • Information about the current number of players online has been added

