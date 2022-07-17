You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Animation: Successful parries now show a small block impact where the hit was parried
- Buffed Beef: Flex can now parry projectiles
- Nerfed Beef: Extended hurtboxes during BEEFCAKE recovery to make whiff punishing it easier
- Buffed Onion: Feint can now parry projectiles
- When Beef and Onion parry projectiles, the followup attack does not freeze the opponent like a normal parry
- Modding: ParryConfig.onProjectile added
Changed files in this update