Patch O.106.22

World Generation:
- Fixed several uncommon creation glitches with hazard pits.
- Adjusted decorative tiles at the very top and bottom of the level.
- Reverted temple lava back to its original sprite based on player feedback and optimized its animation.
The Hunter:
- Increased Time limit before the hunter appears on Normal (especially in latter levels and according to the biome), but reduced the time on Hard difficulty. We still encourage players to engage the hunter head-on when it is advantageous to do so, but also want to encourage more exploration/experimentation early on.
More details about the time changes here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/841600/discussions/0/6021892758155021421/
- Hunter's charge attack rate starts of slower but increases to an even faster pace more gradually over time.
- Stays stunned for longer after being hit by an explosive
Other:
- Fixed bug with how an attacking possessed crate, bobbed up and down on jump-through platforms.
- Updated game hints.
- Updated cloud projectile physics (e.g. sap of weakness, frost phoenix ice breath and an upcoming trap for Mantle's Edge)
- Buffed bronze knight shield bash slightly.
- Adjustment to shield section of the tutorial.
