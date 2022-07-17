- Fixed a random issue occuring with SteamVR Input initialization on first game boot.
- VR Controllers with thumbsticks don't need to click to move.
- Tutorial text animations have been accelerated.
- Added a loading screen for Six Coconuts Beach.
Highline Volleyball VR update for 17 July 2022
Early access Patch Notes 17 July 2022 0.1.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update