Highline Volleyball VR update for 17 July 2022

Early access Patch Notes 17 July 2022 0.1.5.5

Build 9137097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a random issue occuring with SteamVR Input initialization on first game boot.
  • VR Controllers with thumbsticks don't need to click to move.
  • Tutorial text animations have been accelerated.
  • Added a loading screen for Six Coconuts Beach.

