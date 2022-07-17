 Skip to content

Kanjozoku Game レーサー update for 17 July 2022

Update 1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed auto accepting race invitation
  • Fixed players crashing sounds
  • Fixed online traffic collision bugs
  • Vsync added
  • Minimum speed race conditions fixed from 60 to 100 km/h
  • Added feature to sell cars
  • Added offline mode

