- Fixed auto accepting race invitation
- Fixed players crashing sounds
- Fixed online traffic collision bugs
- Vsync added
- Minimum speed race conditions fixed from 60 to 100 km/h
- Added feature to sell cars
- Added offline mode
Kanjozoku Game レーサー update for 17 July 2022
Update 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
