- New missions in Asteroid belt: Hard labor and Complete annihilation
- Asteroid hopping free game mode. You can launch your mothership to another asteroid. You have to complete asteroid scan project in Comm center.
- Multiple building selection. You can select more buildings at once by shift clicking or double clicking.
- Double clicking line of belts, pipes or power lines will select the line section to the nearest intersection.
- Increased accumulator capacity
- Accumulators store energy properly.
- You can extend conveyor belt line directly from constructed mine with mouse drag.
- New materials: carbon fiber and circuit board.
- Building upgrades. Bots upgrade individual buildings from the radial menu. I still have to figure out how to upgrade more buildings at once.
- Upgradable buildings: solar panels, mines, smelters, factories, refineries and all buildings with belts.
- Animations speed is now correct.
Facteroids update for 17 July 2022
Update v220710
Patchnotes via Steam Community
