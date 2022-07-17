 Skip to content

Facteroids update for 17 July 2022

Update v220710

Update v220710

17 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New missions in Asteroid belt: Hard labor and Complete annihilation
  • Asteroid hopping free game mode. You can launch your mothership to another asteroid. You have to complete asteroid scan project in Comm center.
  • Multiple building selection. You can select more buildings at once by shift clicking or double clicking.
  • Double clicking line of belts, pipes or power lines will select the line section to the nearest intersection.
  • Increased accumulator capacity
  • Accumulators store energy properly.
  • You can extend conveyor belt line directly from constructed mine with mouse drag.
  • New materials: carbon fiber and circuit board.
  • Building upgrades. Bots upgrade individual buildings from the radial menu. I still have to figure out how to upgrade more buildings at once.
  • Upgradable buildings: solar panels, mines, smelters, factories, refineries and all buildings with belts.
  • Animations speed is now correct.

