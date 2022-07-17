- Fixed the graphics on a 'Purple Gate' in Tunnels that I forgot to update
- Increased Rogue Armadillo HP a bit
- Increased the Butterfly Boss HP a bit
- Increased Fire Elementals hp a bit
- Slightly increased Falafels HP
- Slightly increased Fire Wyrms HP
- Fixed the Mush-Stoppers not working on Spin Slash
- Fixed the Blue Eyed statue so it shows the right dialogue even if you can pass
- Fixed the Spin Jump input prompt being wrong on controller
- Fixed the Magic Dash being the wrong icon in the world
- Updated the pressure plate graphics in Lava Temple to make them stand out a bit more
- Some slight enemy placement changes
- Slightly altered a Ladybug room in Lava Temple
Lone Fungus update for 17 July 2022
0.4.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
