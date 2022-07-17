 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 17 July 2022

0.4.1.3

Build 9136788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the graphics on a 'Purple Gate' in Tunnels that I forgot to update
  • Increased Rogue Armadillo HP a bit
  • Increased the Butterfly Boss HP a bit
  • Increased Fire Elementals hp a bit
  • Slightly increased Falafels HP
  • Slightly increased Fire Wyrms HP
  • Fixed the Mush-Stoppers not working on Spin Slash
  • Fixed the Blue Eyed statue so it shows the right dialogue even if you can pass
  • Fixed the Spin Jump input prompt being wrong on controller
  • Fixed the Magic Dash being the wrong icon in the world
  • Updated the pressure plate graphics in Lava Temple to make them stand out a bit more
  • Some slight enemy placement changes
  • Slightly altered a Ladybug room in Lava Temple

