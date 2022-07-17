Fixed some bugs
1 The problem that the non-initial style of the chair cannot be selected
Added new noise box
1 camera
added something
1 Something that can be put on the shelf, such as books
2 some delicious
NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 17 July 2022
Aha, here is h.Noise (￣︶￣)↗
Fixed some bugs
