 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 17 July 2022

Aha, here is h.Noise (￣︶￣)↗

Share · View all patches · Build 9136776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some bugs
1 The problem that the non-initial style of the chair cannot be selected
Added new noise box
1 camera
added something
1 Something that can be put on the shelf, such as books
2 some delicious

Changed files in this update

Depot 1863381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link