World Empire 2027 - Version 3.6.7

- Added new keys for PC/Mac
S key - Will enable and disable Sound
A key - Will enable and disable Accessibility
- Fixed issues with blockade when there was no war.
- Improved accessibility in the game.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update