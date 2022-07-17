Some players reported that chromatic aberration caused discomfort in the passage and could even cause headaches. For this reason, we have added the ability to turn it off and on at any point in the game. This feature you will find in the graphics settings. Thank you for your feedback, you're the best :)
The Hotel update for 17 July 2022
Added an option to disable chromatic aberration
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update