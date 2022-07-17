 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 17 July 2022

Added an option to disable chromatic aberration

Last edited 17 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players reported that chromatic aberration caused discomfort in the passage and could even cause headaches. For this reason, we have added the ability to turn it off and on at any point in the game. This feature you will find in the graphics settings. Thank you for your feedback, you're the best :)

